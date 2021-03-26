SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,332 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,270 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in SAP were worth $10,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SAP. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SAP by 192.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,575 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,175,000 after buying an additional 106,252 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,978,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $121.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.77. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $103.21 and a twelve month high of $169.30. The firm has a market cap of $149.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). SAP had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. SAP’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SAP shares. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.92.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

