Sapience Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Sapience Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 586,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,240 shares during the period. Sapience Investments LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Gates Industrial worth $7,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTES. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gates Industrial by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,075,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,482,000 after acquiring an additional 154,732 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,398,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 857,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,944,000 after purchasing an additional 62,301 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 681,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,701,000 after purchasing an additional 15,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Shares of Gates Industrial stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.09. 7,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,241. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 64.28 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.13. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $18.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.13 and its 200 day moving average is $13.54.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $794.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.59 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 2.73%. Gates Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

GTES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gates Industrial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.44.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 25,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $364,320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.