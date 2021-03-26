Sapience Investments LLC Decreases Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Sapience Investments LLC reduced its position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,410 shares during the period. Sapience Investments LLC owned about 0.13% of Stericycle worth $8,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,389,000 after acquiring an additional 41,246 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter valued at $617,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter worth $2,619,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Stericycle by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.80 and a 200-day moving average of $67.56. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.63 and a 12 month high of $79.50.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $655.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.48 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 11.53% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

