Sapience Investments LLC Grows Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Sapience Investments LLC raised its position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Sapience Investments LLC owned approximately 0.22% of WNS worth $7,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,428,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,296,000 after purchasing an additional 52,050 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in WNS by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,834,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,170,000 after buying an additional 30,099 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in WNS by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,669,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,276,000 after buying an additional 37,704 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in WNS by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,161,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,691,000 after buying an additional 266,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of WNS by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 989,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,270,000 after acquiring an additional 166,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

Get WNS alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WNS shares. Robert W. Baird lowered WNS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of WNS from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target (up from $76.00) on shares of WNS in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on WNS from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.73.

WNS stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,559. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.08. WNS has a 1 year low of $36.07 and a 1 year high of $78.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $224.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.87 million. WNS had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 11.37%. On average, equities analysts forecast that WNS will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.