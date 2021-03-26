Sapience Investments LLC Has $7.43 Million Stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Sapience Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 121,490 shares during the period. Sapience Investments LLC owned about 0.31% of Terex worth $7,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TEX. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Terex by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Terex by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 28,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Terex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised shares of Terex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Terex from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Terex to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.82.

In other Terex news, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $470,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 98,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,904. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,104 shares of company stock worth $7,349,987. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TEX traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.83. 65,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,782. Terex Co. has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $50.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -746.83 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.50 and a 200-day moving average of $32.89.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $786.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.86 million. Terex had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.77%.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

