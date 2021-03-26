Sapience Investments LLC Has $7.46 Million Holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Sapience Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the quarter. Sapience Investments LLC owned 0.15% of Essent Group worth $7,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 29,966 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 14.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after buying an additional 11,572 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 250,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,263,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Essent Group by 266.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 26,300 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Essent Group from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Essent Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

Shares of ESNT traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.92. 10,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,566. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.95. Essent Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $49.53.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.12). Essent Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 46.59%. The business had revenue of $247.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.31%.

In other Essent Group news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $185,146.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 211,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,166,803.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 14,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $656,003.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,664,400.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,071,600. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

