Sapience Investments LLC Increases Stake in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Sapience Investments LLC boosted its stake in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 113,205 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Sapience Investments LLC owned about 0.18% of New Relic worth $7,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,962,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in New Relic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in New Relic by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 869 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

NEWR traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,956. New Relic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.03 and a 1-year high of $81.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -26.27 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.72 and a 200-day moving average of $63.36.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $166.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.81 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 26.93%. Research analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEWR shares. UBS Group lowered shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on New Relic from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James cut New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital increased their target price on New Relic from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. New Relic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.06.

In other news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total value of $1,896,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William Staples sold 3,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $251,474.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,341.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

