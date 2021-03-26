Sapience Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Sapience Investments LLC boosted its stake in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,430 shares during the quarter. Sapience Investments LLC owned about 0.92% of El Pollo Loco worth $6,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 178.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LOCO traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.07. 4,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,890. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.57. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.38 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $110.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.13 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

LOCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist cut shares of El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. El Pollo Loco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

In other El Pollo Loco news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 18,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $364,002.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,091.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 49.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It offers fire-grilling citrus-marinated chicken in various entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tostada salads, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as provides 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

