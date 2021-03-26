Sapience Investments LLC Purchases 10,310 Shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR)

Sapience Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,310 shares during the quarter. Sapience Investments LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Hanger worth $7,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Hanger by 2.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Hanger by 17.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 112,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 16,380 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Hanger by 7.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in Hanger by 33.1% during the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 499,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 124,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Hanger by 249.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 244,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 174,759 shares in the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HNGR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.68. 1,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,699. The company has a market capitalization of $903.34 million, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.93 and a 200 day moving average of $22.55. Hanger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $25.00.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.41. Hanger had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 237.97%. The business had revenue of $277.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.92 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Hanger, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hanger news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $348,300.00. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HNGR shares. TheStreet raised Hanger from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

About Hanger

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

