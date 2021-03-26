Sapience Investments LLC Sells 183,368 Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Sapience Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 644,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 183,368 shares during the quarter. Sapience Investments LLC owned 0.41% of Viper Energy Partners worth $7,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 177.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,374 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares during the last quarter. 33.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VNOM. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, December 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Viper Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.38.

Viper Energy Partners stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,663. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $18.49.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $76.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.51 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 60.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 430.77%.

Viper Energy Partners Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2019, it had mineral interests in 24,304 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88,946 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

