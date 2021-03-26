Sapience Investments LLC Sells 3,230 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Sapience Investments LLC cut its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,230 shares during the quarter. Sapience Investments LLC owned about 0.10% of Lincoln Electric worth $6,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 95,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,140,000 after acquiring an additional 19,974 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 20.2% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.07. 2,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,688. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.97 and a 12-month high of $129.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $693.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.40 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.40%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

