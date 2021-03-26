Sapience Investments LLC Sells 33,700 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Sapience Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 61.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,700 shares during the quarter. Sapience Investments LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 343.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 296.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $125,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,593.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $90,105.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,528.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,400 shares of company stock valued at $295,098 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EWBC traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $73.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,193. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $82.53.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $416.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.02 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 27.27%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

