Sapience Investments LLC Sells 54,290 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Sapience Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 60.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 54,290 shares during the quarter. Sapience Investments LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of LKQ by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 72,065 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 22,419 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 103.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of LKQ by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 48,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LKQ stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.29. The company had a trading volume of 25,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.67. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $17.09 and a one year high of $44.88.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. On average, research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. LKQ has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

