Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Issues Earnings Results

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:STSA traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.73. 148,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,882. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.34. The company has a current ratio of 11.70, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $36.10.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.10.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

