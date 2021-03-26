Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of Savaria stock opened at C$18.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.76. The firm has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.46. Savaria has a fifty-two week low of C$9.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.32.

Get Savaria alerts:

SIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Savaria to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Savaria from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Cormark boosted their price objective on Savaria from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised Savaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$15.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.