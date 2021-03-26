Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on SBSNF. UBS Group began coverage on Schibsted ASA in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Schibsted ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Schibsted ASA in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

SBSNF stock opened at $41.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.89 and its 200-day moving average is $41.37. Schibsted ASA has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $42.99.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Marketplaces, Publishing, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers; offers online classifieds services; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

