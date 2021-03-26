Schroders (LON:SDR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,182.02

Schroders plc (LON:SDR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,182.02 ($41.57) and traded as high as GBX 3,491 ($45.61). Schroders shares last traded at GBX 3,448 ($45.05), with a volume of 381,051 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,496.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,182.02. The firm has a market cap of £9.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.72, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 6.96.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 79 ($1.03) per share. This is an increase from Schroders’s previous dividend of $35.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Schroders’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.67%.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

