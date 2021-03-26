Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Schrödinger in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.04). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Schrödinger’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SDGR opened at $69.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.68. Schrödinger has a 1-year low of $35.80 and a 1-year high of $117.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.87 million. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDGR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Schrödinger by 93.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,007,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,376,000 after purchasing an additional 971,766 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,694,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,189,000 after acquiring an additional 658,523 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new stake in Schrödinger during the 3rd quarter worth $27,596,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schrödinger by 17,064.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,130,000 after acquiring an additional 528,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in Schrödinger during the 3rd quarter worth $22,975,000. 41.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Schrödinger news, insider Cony D’cruz sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $238,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.68, for a total transaction of $3,434,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,000,634 shares of company stock worth $96,564,867.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. Its segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

