Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Price Target Lowered to $105.00 at Citigroup

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Citigroup from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SAIC. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Science Applications International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.89.

Shares of Science Applications International stock traded down $16.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.55. The stock had a trading volume of 60,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,207. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.01. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $67.29 and a 12 month high of $103.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.97 and its 200 day moving average is $89.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Science Applications International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,874,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $461,348,000 after purchasing an additional 35,590 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Science Applications International by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,274,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $335,177,000 after purchasing an additional 315,890 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Science Applications International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $103,576,000 after purchasing an additional 34,006 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Science Applications International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $72,029,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Science Applications International by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 754,221 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $59,146,000 after purchasing an additional 375,020 shares during the period. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

