Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $105.00. The stock had previously closed at $95.89, but opened at $82.99. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the stock. Science Applications International shares last traded at $81.00, with a volume of 10,322 shares trading hands.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SAIC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Science Applications International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.89.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at $5,181,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Science Applications International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 68,196 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $72,029,000 after buying an additional 8,907 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth about $61,586,000. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

