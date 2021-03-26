Scotiabank Raises Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Price Target to $20.50

Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) had its price target lifted by analysts at Scotiabank from $20.00 to $20.50 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 48.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SISXF. TD Securities boosted their target price on Savaria from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Savaria in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Savaria from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Get Savaria alerts:

OTCMKTS:SISXF traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.76. 4,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126. Savaria has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $15.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.87.

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.