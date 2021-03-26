Scout24 (ETR:G24) PT Set at €67.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Scout24 (ETR:G24) has been given a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on G24. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €77.40 ($91.06) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Scout24 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €71.74 ($84.40).

G24 traded down €0.65 ($0.76) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €64.05 ($75.35). The company had a trading volume of 237,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,980. The business has a 50-day moving average of €63.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of €67.96. The company has a quick ratio of 15.47, a current ratio of 15.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88. Scout24 has a 1 year low of €43.50 ($51.18) and a 1 year high of €79.80 ($93.88). The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.88.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

