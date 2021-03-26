Scrypta Hits Market Capitalization of $595,869.85 (LYRA)

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 90.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. One Scrypta coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0361 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Scrypta has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Scrypta has a total market cap of $595,869.85 and $136.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00042613 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001608 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003862 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000040 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000328 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 93.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Scrypta Coin Profile

Scrypta (CRYPTO:LYRA) is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 19,314,516 coins and its circulating supply is 16,514,516 coins. Scrypta’s official website is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . Scrypta’s official message board is medium.com/@scryptachain

Scrypta Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scrypta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scrypta using one of the exchanges listed above.

