SeChain (SNN) Achieves Market Cap of $1.44 Million

SeChain (CURRENCY:SNN) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One SeChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. SeChain has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $372,449.00 worth of SeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SeChain has traded down 23.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00060502 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005631 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.16 or 0.00214281 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $443.92 or 0.00811890 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00051272 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00076180 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00026642 BTC.

SeChain Token Profile

SeChain’s total supply is 39,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,033,991,147 tokens. SeChain’s official website is snn.cash

SeChain Token Trading

