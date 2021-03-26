Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) Short Interest Update

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, a growth of 1,962.5% from the February 28th total of 150,300 shares. Currently, 49.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 22,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Second Sight Medical Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Second Sight Medical Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Second Sight Medical Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

EYES stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.11. 2,864,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,044,547. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.49. Second Sight Medical Products has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average of $2.56.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

