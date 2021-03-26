SEEN (SEEN) Trading 31.4% Lower This Week

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 26th. During the last week, SEEN has traded 31.4% lower against the US dollar. One SEEN token can currently be purchased for $11.82 or 0.00021949 BTC on popular exchanges. SEEN has a total market cap of $8.33 million and $62,642.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00060512 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00005638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $115.33 or 0.00214105 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.69 or 0.00818089 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00052054 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00076581 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00026672 BTC.

About SEEN

SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,772 tokens. The official message board for SEEN is seen-haus.medium.com . The official website for SEEN is seen.haus

SEEN Token Trading

