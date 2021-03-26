Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $22.20

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.20 and last traded at $22.20, with a volume of 15375 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.08.

Sekisui House Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SKHSY)

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. It also engages in the design, construction, and contracting of built-to-order properties for lease, medical and nursing care facilities, commercial facilities, and hotels; design, construction, and contracting of construction of buildings and civil engineering works; remodeling and renovation of houses, etc.; sub-lease, management, operation, and brokerage of real estate; sale of houses and residential land; design, construction, and sale of condominiums; and development of office and commercial buildings, as well as management and operation of owned properties.

