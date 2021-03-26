Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,414,545 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 39,821 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.05% of Select Medical worth $39,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Shares of Select Medical stock opened at $33.93 on Friday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $37.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.07.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 6,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $186,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 5,499,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,494,451. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 84,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $2,356,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 5,636,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,114,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 504,397 shares of company stock worth $16,204,720 over the last three months. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on SEM. Bank of America raised shares of Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Select Medical from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.