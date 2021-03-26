Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) Short Interest Up 842.6% in March

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 280,900 shares, an increase of 842.6% from the February 28th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Senmiao Technology stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.42. 1,036,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,773,495. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Senmiao Technology has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $2.35.

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.64 million for the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative net margin of 182.96% and a negative return on equity of 415.54%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Senmiao Technology stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 100,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.23% of Senmiao Technology at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Senmiao Technology

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. Its services include the facilitation of automobile transaction and financing, connecting ride-hailing drivers to financial institutions to buy, or get financing on the purchase of, cars to be used to provide ride-hailing services.

