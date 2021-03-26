Sentinel Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.21 Million (SENT)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Over the last week, Sentinel has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $60.66 million and $1.21 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0303 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000387 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel (CRYPTO:SENT) is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 coins. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

