Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $21.22

Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.22 and traded as high as $30.38. Sequential Brands Group shares last traded at $24.03, with a volume of 83,655 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $39.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sequential Brands Group stock. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 61,194 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000. Sequential Brands Group comprises approximately 0.2% of Siguler Guff Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC owned 3.71% of Sequential Brands Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 6.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sequential Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns various consumer brands in the active and lifestyle categories. The company licenses its brands for a range of product categories, including apparel, footwear, fashion accessories, and home goods. Its brands include Jessica Simpson, AND1, Avia, Joe's, GAIAM, Ellen Tracy, William Rast, Heelys, Caribbean Joe, DVS, The Franklin Mint, Linens N Things, SPRI, and Nevados.

