Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $90.06

Serabi Gold plc (LON:SRB)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 90.06 ($1.18) and traded as low as GBX 69 ($0.90). Serabi Gold shares last traded at GBX 70 ($0.91), with a volume of 156,452 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £53.01 million and a P/E ratio of 5.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 79.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 90.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79.

Serabi Gold Company Profile (LON:SRB)

Serabi Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper deposits. Its primary assets include the Palito mining complex covering an area of approximately 48,846 hectares; and the Coringa gold project located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil.

