Serum Reaches Market Capitalization of $228.51 Million (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. Serum has a total market capitalization of $228.51 million and $80.57 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Serum coin can currently be bought for about $4.57 or 0.00008285 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Serum has traded 13% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00059481 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006149 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.92 or 0.00231888 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.46 or 0.00872762 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00050846 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.53 or 0.00077103 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00026604 BTC.

Serum Coin Profile

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com

Buying and Selling Serum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

