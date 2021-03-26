Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,902 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.07% of Service Co. International worth $5,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 8,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $389,147.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,924.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

Shares of SCI stock opened at $50.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.92. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $54.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The business had revenue of $970.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.21%.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

