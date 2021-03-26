ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Sets New 1-Year High at $63.92

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $63.92 and last traded at $63.81, with a volume of 1144 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.11.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 38.46% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $100.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.08 million. On average, analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.20%.

In other news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 82,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $4,681,380.00. 10.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, BBR Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:SFBS)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

