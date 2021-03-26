Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPX) Short Interest Up 25,940.0% in March

Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPX) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 260,400 shares, a growth of 25,940.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,563,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SAPX stock remained flat at $$0.00 on Friday. 1,841,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,553,069. Seven Arts Entertainment has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.

About Seven Arts Entertainment

Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc operates as an independent motion picture production and distribution company. It acquires, develops, finances, produces, and licenses theatrical motion pictures for exhibition in theatrical markets worldwide. The company also provides its motion pictures in other forms of media, including home video, and pays and frees television.

