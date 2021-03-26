SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on SGSOY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of SGS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SGS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of SGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
SGS stock opened at $28.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.55. SGS has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $31.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.
About SGS
SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.
See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for SGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.