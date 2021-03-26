Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 69.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 268,054 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.23% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $5,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,737,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,640,000 after purchasing an additional 244,937 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,576,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,042,000 after acquiring an additional 7,022 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after acquiring an additional 113,516 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 579,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,077,000 after acquiring an additional 32,478 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $48.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.40. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $38.77 and a 12-month high of $59.93.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $58.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.00 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 16.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BWS Financial raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless and broadband communication products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Broadband, and Tower. The Wireless segment provides wireless mobility communications network products.

