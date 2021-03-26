Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) Shares Up 0.6%

Shield Therapeutics plc (LON:STX)’s stock price shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 35 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 34 ($0.44). 1,464,602 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 1,472,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.80 ($0.44).

The company has a market capitalization of £38.81 million and a PE ratio of -26.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 43.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 85.86.

In other Shield Therapeutics news, insider Tim Watts purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 60 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of £60,000 ($78,390.38). Also, insider Hans-Peter Hasler bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of £74,000 ($96,681.47). Insiders have acquired a total of 500,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,000,000 over the last ninety days.

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of late-stage pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. The company's lead product is Ferric Maltol, marketed in the European Union as Feraccru, a non-salt based novel therapy for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in patients with inflammatory bowel disease.

