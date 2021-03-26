Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Sets New 12-Month High at $32.41

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.41 and last traded at $32.41, with a volume of 73 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.73.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHG. Bank of America raised Shinhan Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shinhan Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.09 and its 200 day moving average is $28.60. The stock has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 64,644 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 258.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 143,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 103,156 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,226,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 35,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. 2.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG)
Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Banking Services, Credit Card Services, Securities Brokerage Services, Life Insurance Services, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.
