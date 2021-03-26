Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Sets New 12-Month High at $32.41

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.41 and last traded at $32.41, with a volume of 73 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.73.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHG. Bank of America raised Shinhan Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shinhan Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.09 and its 200 day moving average is $28.60. The stock has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 64,644 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 258.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 143,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 103,156 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,226,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 35,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. 2.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG)

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Banking Services, Credit Card Services, Securities Brokerage Services, Life Insurance Services, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.