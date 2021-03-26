Shivom (OMX) Trading Up 28.9% This Week

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded down 71.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. One Shivom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinsuper, Kucoin, DDEX and CoinBene. Shivom has a total market capitalization of $396,468.06 and $69.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Shivom has traded 28.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00023548 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00048310 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.57 or 0.00644986 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001868 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.45 or 0.00064302 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00023737 BTC.

Shivom Coin Profile

Shivom (CRYPTO:OMX) is a coin. It was first traded on June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 coins. The official message board for Shivom is medium.com/@projectshivom . Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom . The official website for Shivom is shivom.io . The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom

According to CryptoCompare, “Shivom is a global blockchain-genomics ecosystem powering the next era of precision medicine. Shivom is building a genomic and health data hub by combining blockchain, genomic DNA sequencing, artificial intelligence and cryptography to power secure and personalized medicine. Shivom works on principles of collaboration and integrity, allowing users to own, manage and monetize their genomics and health data. The Shivom team aims to reach even underserved and low-income countries where such services have not been previously available. This solution will create shared value for individuals, not-for-profit organizations, governments, and for-profit entities alike. The platform users will be able to get their genome sequenced and securely stored, and the ecosystem will offer an open web-marketplace for providers to add their apps and services alongside advanced data analytics. Shivom has already partnered with the top developers and healthcare organizations.Technology companies and big pharma are already lining up to take advantage of the platform genomics and healthcare approach. The platform is truly pioneering in the way it utilizes blockchain technology, to protect, secure and monetize the donor’s DNA data to drive precision medicine and healthcare forward. Project Shivom Telegram: https://t.me/projshivom “

Buying and Selling Shivom

Shivom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, CoinBene, Kucoin, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shivom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shivom using one of the exchanges listed above.

