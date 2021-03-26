Short Interest in A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Expands By 5,590.9%

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,600 shares, a growth of 5,590.9% from the February 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMKBY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. BNP Paribas cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

AMKBY traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.55. The company had a trading volume of 237,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,112. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.93. The stock has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 1.32. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $12.38.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.33%.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

Featured Article: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.