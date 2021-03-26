Short Interest in AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA) Drops By 88.9%

AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the February 28th total of 3,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:AGBA remained flat at $$10.58 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,197. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.53. The company has a market cap of $63.22 million, a P/E ratio of -75.57 and a beta of 0.07. AGBA Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $10.78.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AGBA Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $1,349,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AGBA Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,595,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AGBA Acquisition by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 369,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 129,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGBA Acquisition by 39.7% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 541,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 153,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

AGBA Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on operating businesses in the healthcare, education, entertainment, and financial services sectors operating in China.

