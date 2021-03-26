Short Interest in Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Expands By 2,450.0%

Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 2,450.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Athena Gold stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.10. 16,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,314. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.08. Athena Gold has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.23.

Get Athena Gold alerts:

About Athena Gold

Athena Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of precious metals in the United States. It holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Excelsior Springs project that consists of 140 unpatented claims located in Esmeralda County, Nevada.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Athena Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athena Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.