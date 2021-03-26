Short Interest in Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) Grows By 1,249.8%

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 558,800 shares, an increase of 1,249.8% from the February 28th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Cemtrex from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 109,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Cemtrex as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CETX traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $2.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,334,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,785,860. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.48. Cemtrex has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 32.16% and a negative net margin of 22.83%.

Cemtrex Company Profile

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

