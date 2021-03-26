Short Interest in CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Increases By 800.0%

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, CEO Timothy T. O’dell bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $36,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,939,376.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CF Bankshares by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in CF Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $934,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in CF Bankshares by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,656 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,184,000 after acquiring an additional 23,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new position in CF Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF Bankshares stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,003. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $104.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.72. CF Bankshares has a 1-year low of $8.54 and a 1-year high of $23.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.82.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The savings and loans company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 million. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 27.34%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CF Bankshares will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CF Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

