Short Interest in Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) Decreases By 87.5%

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the February 28th total of 5,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of EMCF stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $27.30. The stock had a trading volume of 798 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,187. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.37 and its 200-day moving average is $26.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Emclaire Financial has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $32.00.

Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.06 million during the quarter. Emclaire Financial had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 6.98%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%.

About Emclaire Financial

Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts.

