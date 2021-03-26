Short Interest in Labor Smart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTNC) Rises By 5,500.0%

Labor Smart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTNC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,828,000 shares, an increase of 5,500.0% from the February 28th total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,212,779,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LTNC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,149,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,465,063. Labor Smart has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.

Labor Smart Company Profile

Labor Smart, Inc provides temporary blue-collar staffing services primarily in the United States. The company supplies general laborers on demand to the light industries, including manufacturing, logistics, and warehousing; and skilled trades' people and general laborers to commercial construction industries.

