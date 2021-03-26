Short Interest in Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) Increases By 6,420.0%

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, an increase of 6,420.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 352,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of PME stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.09. 134,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,327. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.66 million, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of -0.47. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $2.50.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Company Profile

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, Fujian Provincial Pingtan County Ocean Fishing Group Co, Ltd., engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as squid, ribbon fish, croaker fish, and cuttlefish. As of December 31, 2019, it owned 41 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, 4 longline fishing vessels, and 2 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.

