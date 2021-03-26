Short Interest in Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) Increases By 6,420.0%

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, an increase of 6,420.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 352,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of PME stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.09. 134,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,327. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.66 million, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of -0.47. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $2.50.
Pingtan Marine Enterprise Company Profile
Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?
Receive News & Ratings for Pingtan Marine Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pingtan Marine Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.