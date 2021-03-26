Short Interest in WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Expands By 13,600.0%

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 13,600.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 356,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In other news, major shareholder Nicole M. Breen sold 123,739 shares of WEED stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total transaction of $29,697.36. Insiders sold 154,327 shares of company stock worth $42,974 over the last ninety days.

Get WEED alerts:

Shares of BUDZ stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.78. 162,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,507. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.44. WEED has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $2.68.

WEED, Inc, an early stage holding company, focuses on the development and application of cannabis-derived compounds for the treatment of human diseases primarily in the United States. The company was formerly known as United Mines, Inc and changed its name to WEED, Inc in February 2015. WEED, Inc was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for WEED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.